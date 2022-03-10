Skip to content

BUSINESS – James Moran, Owner of GuerillaQ Food Truck Now Including A Brick and Mortar Location at Meadowlands Gold Course (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – You have seen the GuerillaQ BBQ food truck at various events including the Chilliwack and Abbotsford Fairs.

Owner James Moran is now expanding his local business (Moran is the son of Gary and Lisa Moran of Fantasy Farms.)

On Facebook: “GuerillaQ is officially going brick and mortar this spring will be taking over the Meadowlands Golf Course kitchen and spreading our wings.

Of course serving up our BBQ but rockin’ burgers, fried chicken and all kinds of new treats that I’ve been working on for the past 9 years. Opening dates up as soon as we have it nailed down. Looking for line cooks to join the GuerillaQ team full time and part time positions available between the food truck and the new restaurant. Please send resumes to james@guerillaq.ca”

Moran spoke with FVN’s Don Lehn on the big decision to add a brick and mortar location:

GuerillaQ at the Meadowland Golf Kitchen
James Moran/GeurillaQ Food Truck at 2021 Downtown Chilliwack Christmas Village

