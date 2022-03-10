BC COVID Mask Requirements Dropped in Public Indoor Areas on Friday Morning -Vaccination Cards Drop April 8(VIDEO)

Victoria (with files from Province of BC/Global) – As of 12:01AM Friday Morning, masks will no longer be required in public indoor spaces in British Columbia.

Masks will no longer be required in schools after March Break.

Faith gatherings can return to 100% capacity at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

British Columbia will NO LONGER be requiring vaccination in the extended health care system. The commitment has been paused and it is unclear if this may happen eventually. Instead employees must show vaccination status by March 31.

The BC Vaccine Card to be dropped after April 8.

Form the Provincial Website:

Effective March 11, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., the following changes will be made to public health orders:

Face coverings order: Face coverings will be optional for people in all indoor public settings. People may want to continue wearing a mask based on personal choice. Individual businesses and organizations can choose to continue to require mask wearing on their premises.

Gatherings and events for faith gatherings: The requirement of faith communities to restrict attendance based on vaccination status is no longer required.

Indoor common area mask requirements for employees as part of the Workplace Safety Order will no longer be required. Employers may choose to continue to require wearing masks for operational reasons or in certain settings.

Overnight camps for children and youth order requirements: COVID-19 safety plans are no longer required to be submitted to a medical health officer for overnight camps.

Masks are encouraged on public transit and BC Ferries but are no longer required under public health order.

Changes are also coming to B.C.’s long-term care facilities. By March 18, the number of visitors to long-term care facilities will no longer be restricted as long as visitors are fully vaccinated and screened. Some facilities will be able to implement these changes earlier. Visitors should check with their local care home.

In addition, effective April 8, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., the following changes will also be made to public health orders:

Showing the BC Vaccine Card proof of vaccination to access non-essential events, services and businesses will no longer be required. Individual businesses and organizations can choose to continue to require the BC Vaccine Card proof on their premises.

The remainder of the Workplace Safety Order will be lifted, which means businesses will transition back to communicable disease plans to reduce risk of all communicable disease.

The requirement for students residing in residence to be fully vaccinated under the Post-secondary Institution Housing COVID-19 Preventative Measures Order will be repealed.

The March 10, 2022 Media Conference is here.