Writing as a Way of Healing – UFV Workshops Offered to Those Affected by November Flood

Fraser Valley – Sharing stories can be a way of healing, and a creative project offered by the UFV Food and Agriculture Institute is giving people affected by the devastating floods of November 2021 a way to share their experience.

Dr. Michelle Superle, who is an assistant professor of English at UFV, a published writer, a research associate of the UFV Food and Agriculture Institute, and a concerned member of the Yarrow community, is leading the effort, along with Dr. Robert Newell, associate director of the FAI.

“We recognize that the floods were a life-changing and very traumatic experience for many farmers and other affected people,” Superle notes. “As they work towards recovering and rebuilding, some may find it therapeutic to revisit their experience by writing about it and reflecting on it.”

UFV is offering free Writing as a Way of Healing workshops to help those wanting to write about their experiences. The simple journaling techniques that Superle will teach in the workshops are accessible for everyone (no prior writing experience necessary), and extensive research demonstrates that they are highly effective for helping survivors working through trauma to improve their mental and physical health.Yarrow:Wednesday, March 24, 7-8 pm, Yarrow Community Hall Saturday, March 26, 3-4 pm, Yarrow Community Hall

UFV Abbotsford campus:Monday, March 28, 4:15-5:15 pm, Room TBA Thursday, March 31, 3:15-4:15 pm, Room TBA

Custom and/or Zoom sessions can be arranged for groups that submit a request.

Superle and the UFV Food and Agriculture Centre can also help support farmers’ recovery by providing help with writing services such as grant applications and impact statements, opportunities to be interviewed about your experiences, and UFV-funded student placements.



Free writing services

Blog posts

Grant applications

Impact/victim statements. And more! Just ask!

Opportunities for farmers to share their “flood stories” through interviews with Dr. Superle and her research team

Choose to share anonymously or with your name

Choose to share in interview, written, and/or artistic format

Choose to share privately (i.e., with Superle’s research team only)

Choose to share publicly (i.e., on the UFV FAI website, in a report to the BC Ministry of Agriculture, etc)

Ongoing support through UFV-funded student placements

Practicum/co-op placements, Work Study positions, grant-funded research or support positions, etc)

Get in touch to explain your needs, and we’ll do our best to find the right student to support you!

Contact Dr. Superle at michelle.superle@ufv.ca.