Abbotsford – MARCH 9 UPDATE – AbbyPD have captures 30 year old Jamie Perrin.

ARRESTED: Moments ago AbbyPD Patrol Officers, with the assistance of @IMPACTautocrime & the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS) located and arrested Jamie Perrin in the area of Clearbrook Road & Highway 1. #TeamWork pic.twitter.com/5kJ6ZQM1Zb — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) March 10, 2022

MARCH 2 ORIGINAL STORY – WANTED: AbbyPD is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 30 year old Jamie Perrin.

Perrin was last seen on foot, in the area of Clearbrook Road & Marshall Road at 4:45AM Wednesday morning.

Anyone with info is asked to contact police.

Do not approach and call 911.