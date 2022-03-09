Vancouver Winter Radio Ratings 2021-22 – JR Country Is #1 Music Station

Vancouver – The radio winter ratings for Vancouver 2021-22 have been released.

While there is no surprise that CKNW (Corus) and CBC Radio One vie for top spot with news and information, there has been a resurgence for all news CityNews1130 (Rogers). It was branded News1130 for many years.

Note that all information stations were tuned in post-flood, during the start of this ratings period (Vancouver PPM Nov 29 2021 – Feb 27 2022).

BUT, the biggest surprise is that Pattison’s JR Country leap-frogged Rock 101 (Corus) and Move 105.3 (Bell -formally QM-FM). JR Mornings with Clay St. Thomas was the #1 morning show.

This is the Scotch our program director Dustin Collins cracked in the studio at 9AM this morning. His very fine way of telling @karendaniels00 , @ggordo35 and I that the winter 2021 ratings find the @937JRCountry morning show #1 in Vancouver. 1/ pic.twitter.com/WHXpR6aWsT — ℂ𝕝𝕒𝕪 𝕊𝕥. 𝕋𝕙𝕠𝕞𝕒𝕤 (@ClayStThomas) March 9, 2022

The three top 40 radio stations , that should do well during the winter period.. in fact did not. Z95.3 (Stingray), Virgin Radio 94.5 (Bell) and KiSS Radio (Rogers).

Controversial Z95.3 morning host Kid Carson was still with the station when these PPM ratings by Numeris were taken. He was let go a few weeks prior to his contract expiring. He made pro-freedom trucker rally comments and that did not sit well with Stingray Management.

Virgin’s Radio’s Jonny Staub was in the last few weeks of his tenure before he stepped away from the radio biz.