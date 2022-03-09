BC Transit Recognizing Transit Operator and Worker Appreciation Day – Friday March 18 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – BC Transit is asking riders to join them in showing appreciation for the people who make it possible for many British Columbians to move throughout their communities and beyond with Transit Operator and Worker Appreciation Day.

BC Transit operates the bus system in the Fraser Valley.



“Transit operators and all the people who support them do an amazing job every day and I’m especially grateful for their dedication and hard work since COVID-19 arrived two years ago,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Our public transit systems have remained up and running as essential services throughout the pandemic and without their efforts it wouldn’t have been possible.”



While this annual celebration takes place on Friday March 18, BC Transit’s campaign is now underway. There are several ways transit riders and community members wishing to participate in this recognition day can take part. BC Transit has launched an online platform at thanks.bctransit.com, where personal stories and well-wishes can be shared with transit workers in their communities.



This year has been tough for many, and BC Transit wants to recognize its employees who have gone, and continue to go, above and beyond for riders and their communities. Customers are also encouraged to submit their thanks and appreciation on BC Transit’s social media channels using the hashtag #ThanksTransit. As always, customers can also simply thank their transit driver whenever they are exiting the bus.



“This year we’re happy to expand our gratitude campaign beyond drivers to include the bus cleaners, dispatchers, maintenance workers, mechanics and everyone that plays a role in providing customers with transportation services they can rely on,” said Erinn Pinkerton, President Chief Executive Officer for BC Transit. “The people that drive our buses and support public transit across B.C. deserve our respect and appreciation, not just on this day, but every day.”



In keeping with past celebrations, BC Transit has also produced two new videos, highlighting some of the dedicated and hard-working people and the positive impacts they have on their communities. One video focused on the pivotal role handyDART services provide for customers has been published on BC Transit’s YouTube channel. A second video showing how BC Transit supports local police in B.C. locate missing persons will be released on March 18.



To view and support BC Transit’s digital Transit Operator and Worker Appreciation Day campaign, visit our YouTube channel, Facebook and LinkedIn pages, Instagram profile or Twitter feed.