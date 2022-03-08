Inspector Ted Lewko New Officer-in-Charge of Mission RCMP

Mission — The City of Mission announced that Inspector Ted Lewko has been selected as the new Officer-in-Charge of the Mission RCMP detachment.

A 22 year vet, Inspector Lewko brings to Mission has been on the frontline and in community policing throughout the Lower Mainland in cities such as Langley, Richmond, Surrey, and Coquitlam, and has previously served in leadership roles such as Sergeant, Staff Sergeant, and Indigenous Police

Liaison officer.

Inspector Lewko’s career has seen him working in a range of policing areas, such as Criminal Intelligence, Client Services, Mental Health, Domestic Violence, School Liaisons, Media, Crime Prevention, volunteer programs, and on the Community Response team focusing on crime reduction, prevention, and community engagement. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology and psychology from Simon Fraser University. Prior to his career in the RCMP, he worked with at-risk youth.

As the Officer-In-Charge, Inspector Lewko oversees the detachment and is responsible for Mission RCMP’s operations and administration.