Welcome Spring at Chilliwack Cultural Centre with Violinist Jasper Wood for “Road Movies”(VIDEO)

Chilliwack — Welcome in spring on March 25, when the energetic Bergmann Duo returns to Chilliwack with violinist Jasper Wood for Road Movies. The dynamic energy of the Bergmann Duo pianists and the dazzling sound of violinist Jasper Wood combine in a beautiful show that you will not want to miss!

Featuring music from movies such as Scent of a Woman, Schindler’s List, and Cinema Paradiso, this enticing program will inspire both your heart and spirit. Join Wood and the Bergmann Duo as they charm you through this incredible selection of music in the wonderfully intimate setting of the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre.

Jasper Wood

Brilliant Canadian violinist Jasper Wood has performed with many of North America’s finest orchestras, in cities such as Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Buffalo, and throughout Europe. The Toronto Star has said, “Wood’s open luminous tones, seamless lines, and impeccable technique charmed the ears, conjuring almost vocal sounds from music he shaped with seductive tenderness.”

“We are so excited to perform for our Chilliwack friends,” Says Elizabeth Bergmann. “It has been too long! We will be presenting an uplifting programme with the majestic and powerful music of these films.”

“It is great that the series is established and we can get to know people in each of the communities,” Elizabeth said. “A lot of people have heard us with the Vancouver Chamber Choir or the Vancouver Bach Choir or at the Orpheum, but not everyone can travel. It is wonderful to have opportunities like this and perform locally.”

“This format is becoming more and more popular as many people don’t like to drive at night, and they love the fact that they can find classical music in their own community.” Marcel continues, thrilled with the early afternoon performance time.

Their energetic performance will be sure to enthrall and captivate you, and their wonderfully charismatic personalities will make you feel like you’re talking to an old friend. Road Movies will be an unforgettable concert that will make you forget all about the chill of winter.

Road Movies is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $27, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469). Audience sizes have increased to 75% capacity.

Road Movies is generously sponsored by: Custom Printers, The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.