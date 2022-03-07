Chilliwack’s Unity Christian and GW Graham in BC High School Boys Basketball Championships at LEC

Chilliwack/Langley – A trio of Vancouver teams hold down three of the four No. 1 seeds for this week’s BC School Sports Boys

Basketball Championships at Langley Events Centre.

There are two Chilliwack schools in the mix and four from Abbotsford .

For full results and statistics, visit www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com.

The draws for the BC School Sports Boys Basketball Provincial Championships have been released. Visit https://t.co/9pleez18pm for the full draws and see the first day matchups here. @BC4ABoysBBall @BC3ABoysBBall @BC2ABoysBBall @BC1ABoysBBall pic.twitter.com/HPoWIwFyYk — Langley Events Centre (@LangleyEvents) March 7, 2022

The 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A Tournaments kick off on Wednesday (March 9) and conclude on Saturday (March 12) with 64 teams playing 128 games on five courts over the four days.

The four No. 1 seeds are Chilliwack’s Unity Christian Flames (1A), King George Dragons (2A), St. Patrick Celtics (3A) and St. George’s Saints (4A). The Dragons, Celtics and Saints are all Vancouver schools.