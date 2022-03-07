Chilliwack School Board to Review Advertising in Schools

Chilliwack – One of the items in the March 2022 agenda, is a review of advertising. The March meeting is 5:30PM Tuesday March 8.

5:30 p.m. March 8, 2022 Board of Education Meeting

From the agenda: That the Board of Education reaffirm Policy 231 Advertising in Schools by Commercial Enterprises – (910

Advertising in Schools) as presented. This policy was presented to the Education Policy Advisory Committee in draft form at its February 7, 2022 meeting.

From the policy manual:

Relationships between the Board, its schools, and commercial enterprises can enhance learning opportunities when aligned with the District’s core values.

The sale, the promotion of sale or the support of sales by canvassing, advertising or by other means on the part of any commercial enterprise could be seen as a violation of the safe and secure environment for students. Therefore, there should be no actual or implied obligation to purchase any product or services.

There will be no use of corporate logos and slogans on any physical signage within the district.

To recognize sponsorships, temporary print and/or electronic media logos may be appended to district material.