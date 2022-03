Chilliwack – Chilliwack Giants have a number of events happening before the season starts.

Chilliwack Giants hold the Flag Coaches Clinic on Friday, March 11, 6-8pm @ Townsend Park

Registration – Email coach Joel Keddy @ j.keddy@chilliwackgiants.com with “Flag Coaches Clinic” in the Subject Line.

The Spring Flag Combine is at Townshend Park on March 15 and 17.

March 15 Tuesday

U8 5:30-6:30

U12 7:00-8:00

March 17 Thursday

U10 5:30-6:30

U14 7:00-8:00