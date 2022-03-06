OPINION – Harrison Councilor on Recent Council Agenda Items From Washrooms to Ping Pong to Spring Park

Harrison – From Harrison Councilor Gerry Palmer as posted to Harrison Hot Springs Bulletin Board on Sunday March 5, 2022:

Spring Park.

As I sit momentarily on my back deck overlooking Spring Park on this beautiful sunny day I can not overcome the urge to add to the many comments and opinions I have seen on this group site since the last council meeting. At the last council meeting in February the following decisions were made that relate to Spring Park:

1 That a permanent year round washroom be built in the park at a cost of up to $250,000

2 That a covered picnic/meeting area be built in the park at a cost of up to 125,000

3 That one permanent concrete outdoor ping pong table be installed at a cost of up to $15,000

I considered the following factors when I cast my vote on favour of each proposal:

Pros:

Washrooms are a normal feature in municipal parks. As someone able to view the activities in the park, I have noticed that the swings and playground draw many resident families in the summer who would find a normal proper washroom to be a significant benefit. Plus throughout the year many walkers and bicyclists traverse the park on the trails, many of whom would benefit from the washroom. A lot of our residents are seniors. I know that I have become more and more thankful to have conveniently placed washrooms as I get older. I’m also sure that the many picnickers, tennis players, pickleball and other park users will benefit from the washroom. Once installed it is there for the future in a park that is heavily used by residents. The canopy area will be useful for family get togethers, birthdays and social groups. Many communities have covered areas in their parks. This is a project that I have been personally promoting, reinforced by a request I got when Covid was at its peak and all indoor facilities were closed. This is a space that in the event of the next pandemic can be used for a book club, card game or social club meeting as well as a place for family gatherings . Or even when there is no pandemic. The ping pong table is a permanent vandalism resistant structure on a large concrete disability accessible pad. It was brought forward by Councillor Piper. Hopefully it will be well used. It is one more activity to answer the complaint that the village doesn’t offer enough activities for youth.

Cons.

Cost. Although all village funds are taxpayer funds, all of these expenses will come from Development Cost Charges contributed by developers, not your Property taxes. But one can not ignore the total cost of these park improvements Noise. There is a concern that ping pong could add to the noise already caused by tennis and pickleball. The canopy could attract late night parties and itself be a source of noise. As a neighbor of the park I am not eager to have additional noise but these improvements seem such logical improvements to the Village’s main resident park. And as I have discovered from my time as president of the Abbotsford Downtown Business Association it makes no sense to avoid improvements because someone might misuse them I look forward to the improvements. Enjoy this beautiful sunny day!