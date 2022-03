Delta/Fraser Valley – The Chilliwack Jets first real full season ended with a four game sweep at the hands of the Ridge Meadow Flames.

But there is a silver lining.

The PJHL Most Valuable Player award goes to… ChilliwackJets forward Caleb Garet. Garet completed his final year of junior hockey eligibility with 40 gals and 42 assists.

The complete list of winners: