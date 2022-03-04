CADREB – Chilliwack Home Sales – February Records Shattered

Chilliwack (CADREB) – A backlog of home buyers continues to hold prices strong in Chilliwack and area, as February was a month of lightning quick sales, multiple offers, demand for inventory and record dollar values.

“Demand for housing will continue as we recently learned that the population growth in Chilliwack is the second highest in the province”, said the newly installed President of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board (CADREB), Daryl Moniz.

While home sales were strong last month at 420, there were 533 sales in the same month last year. However, the total dollar value was over $7 million higher, reflecting the higher price levels due to supply and demand.

Of those sales, the highest number (31) were in the $750,000 – $799,999 range, followed by 30 sales in the $1.2 million – $1,2999,999 range. There were unprecedented sales of 146 homes over the $1 million mark, including four over $2 million.

Even with the Bank of Canada poised to increase lending rates slightly, don’t expect prices in the area to cool down anytime soon, according to the CADREB President.

“Supply issues will continue to keep the market at current levels of increases. There is still lots of demand for housing, but inventory isn’t keeping pace, which keeps prices buoyant”.

At the end of February, there were 543 home listings on the market, approximately half of what is available in a typical year. However, with the busy springtime housing market just approaching, listings are starting to pick up.