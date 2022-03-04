Blog – The Write Stuff – March Fraser Valley Events and Markets

Fraser Valley (The Write Stuff/Catharine Hercus) – Just in time for International Women’s Day, the Fraser Valley Women’s Expo will be held from March 4 to 6 at the Chilliwack Heritage Park at 44140 Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. The event’s hours are 4-9 on Friday, 10 to 6 on Saturday, and 10 to 5 on Sunday. Tickets are $8 online or $10 at the door. You can shop till you drop at over 200 booths, enjoy free food and wine samples, live entertainment, a vintage and pop up section, free makeovers, fashion shows, informative workshops, and cooking demos.

Some of the Valley presenters include Laura Fox from Clever Fox Consulting, MD Dr. Shahana Alibhai & naturopath Dr. Shabita Teja, a podcasting panel with Jennifer Henczel, Senior Investment Advisor Tracey Lundell, nutrition expert Claire Nielsen, and ceramic artist Aleena Webber.

To celebrate International Women’s Day on Tuesday March 8, the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce is offering a 4km walk or 8km bike ride at the Vedder Rotary Trail in Chilliwack. This event runs from 2:30 to 5:30 and includes a glass of locally brewed kombucha, an individual charcuterie box, a one of a kind t-shirt, and prizes. Tickets are $50 and partial proceeds go to support youth physical and mental wellness.

Do you love handcrafted items, antiques, rustic home décor and supporting local artisans? Then come out to Carling’s Farm Spring Open House on March 12 and 13 at 19031 0 Avenue from 10-4 in Langley. Four local vendors include Forest Knolls Design, Bee Kind Design, Always Eden, and Carling’s Design. One lucky attendee will win a gift bundle valued at $150!

On Saturday March 19 from 10 to 4, you can shop til you drop at three spring markets! First stop is the West Coast Spring Market at the Yarrow Community Centre on 4670 Community Street. Local vendors include Cozy Creations, La Bella Rose Spa, Mainland Whiskey, Chadwick’s Candles, Tommy Grace Sauces and Mountain Glamour.

Your second stop is the iMade local pop up market at the Fort Langley Community Hall on 9167 Glover Road in Langley. Not only can you find crafts, art, food, shops and artisans, it’s free!

The third market on Saturday March 19 (and also on Sunday March 20) is the Spring Market at Five Sprouts Farm at 37098 McKamie Road in Dewdney. Admission is $3 for 1 day and $5 for both days at the door, cash only. Enjoy vendors, animals and door prizes.

Starting Saturday March 26, a monthly market called The Mango Market will held at Gateway Community Church at 2884 Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford. The market features over 50 Fraser Valley small businesses including food and shopping.

If there are any markets or events you would like to see featured in this blog, please call me at 604-788-0137 or email writestuff89@gmail.com. I also create blog and website content for businesses.