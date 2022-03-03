UFV Cascades Women’s Basketball – Tuchscherer Sisters, Gobeil Named to All-Canada West Teams

Fraser Valley – A trio of University of the Fraser Valley women’s basketball players were honoured on Thursday as Canada West announced its all-conference teams for 2021-22.

Sophomore standouts Deanna Tuchscherer and Maddy Gobeil were voted to the Canada West all-star teams – Tuchscherer is a first-teamer, while Gobeil is on the third team. Additionally, Julia Tuchscherer was selected to the CW all-rookie team.

COMPLETE CANADA WEST WBB ALL-CONFERENCE ROSTERS

The Tuchscherer sisters and Gobeil were among the key contributors for a Cascades squad which posted a sparkling 15-3 record in conference play, finished first in the West Division, and earned a spot in the U SPORTS Top 10 national rankings, currently checking in at No. 8.

“I think the individual recognition is a reflection of the great team effort this year,” Cascades head coach Al Tuchscherer said. “Everyone on our team can be proud that we’ve been honoured in this way, and they all had a huge part in it.

“It’s exciting to see this recognition for Deanna, Maddy and Julia, and they’re all early in their careers as well. That bodes well for us in the future. We’re excited to build on the success we’ve had this season.”

Deanna Tuchscherer, just two years into her university basketball career, is now a two-time Canada West all-star – she was a third-team honouree in 2019-20. The Chilliwack, B.C. product had an outstanding sophomore campaign, finishing fourth in the CW scoring race (17.6 points per game). The 6’1” guard/forward also ranked among the conference’s per-game leaders in rebounding (7.6, 10th) and assists (3.0, 12th), demonstrating a rare versatility at the offensive end.

Maddy Gobeil ascends to all-star status in just her second year of CW play. The 5’7” point guard out of Kamloops, B.C. averaged 15.3 points (12th in CW), 6.9 rebounds (15th) and 3.2 assists (ninth) as a sophomore – joining Deanna Tuchscherer as one of just four players to rank top-15 in all three of those categories. Gobeil’s defensive impact is illustrated by her 2.6 steals per game, good for fourth in CW and seventh in the entire nation.

Julia Tuchscherer follows in her older sister’s footsteps as a CW all-rookie teamer – Deanna was an all-rookie selection in 2019-20. Making the all-rookie team is especially impressive for Julia considering she graduated from high school a year ahead of schedule and is just 17 years old. Beyond that, in the aftermath of the COVID-cancelled 2020-21 season, this year’s crop of CW rookies is a two-year cohort, thus raising the all-rookie standard. The 6’2” forward earned her all-rookie spot after averaging 8.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, and her field goal percentage (52.4) was third-highest in the conference.

The Cascades women’s basketball team off to Calgary for the Canada West playoff tournament this week, and they have a bye to the quarter-finals on Sunday (7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT). Follow all the action at CanadaWest.tv presented by Co-op.