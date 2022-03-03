Neighbourhood Small Grants Available for Abbotsford Community Projects

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford will once again partner with the Vancouver Foundation and the Abbotsford Community Foundation to launch the Neighbourhood Small Grants (NSG) program in Abbotsford, and help bring local community projects to life, foster connectivity among residents and build a complete community.

The Neighbourhood Small Grants program provides Abbotsford residents of any age, experience or background the opportunity to take park in building and strengthening the community by funding small-scale projects and activities that engage residents in their neighborhood. Successful applicants will be awarded a grant of up to $1000 to help bring their community projects to life.

Recipients of last year’s grants focused their initiatives on community bonding, giving back, care packages, the environment and health and wellness and included a variety of projects such as book exchanges, benches and community gardens.

The City of Abbotsford is committed to building healthy neighborhoods that are socially connected and believes the best people to affect change in a community are the ones within it. By providing grants to help cover costs for neighbourhood projects, the City hopes to encourage ideas that connect neighbors and foster stronger community relationships.

To qualify for a grant, the activity or project must be free and inclusive, and must be submitted by an Abbotsford resident or student. Grant applications are being accepted now until November 1, 2022 at www.neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca/our-communities/abbotsford/.