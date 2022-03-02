Skip to content

Pat Chessell Band Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day in Harrison on Saturday March 12 (VIDEO)

Harrison – The Harrison Festival Society will be continuing its return to its Season of the Performing Arts with a special St. Patrick’s Day concerfeaturing the Irish-influenced Pat Chessell Band on Saturday March 12 in Harrison’s Memorial Hall.


In a country that loves its Celtic music, it’s no surprise that Vancouver’s Pat Chessell has become known as one of the most exciting roots artists in Western Canada. Equally skilled at delivering a dance-inducing, powerhouse Celtic rock tune as a quietly heartrending East Coast-influenced ballad,

Pat’s rootsy vocal style and charismatic stage presence are earning him an ever-growing audience of enthusiastic fans.

Be sure to wear your green and come out for another celebratory return to live music.

Tickets are $25 and are on sale now. Kids 12 and under are free. For more information on tickets, safety guidelines and the artist, visit harrisonfestival.com

