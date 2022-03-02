City of Mission and CUPE Local 1267 Reach Agreement

Mission —The City of Mission has reached a five-year agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 1267.



“The City of Mission has worked hard to establish excellent labour relations,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “After such a difficult period, Council is grateful that both labour and management recognized the need for a reasonable, respectful approach. We wanted to address employee wellness and retention while being fiscally sensitive, and I believe our team did just that.”



With the new contract in place, the City has the stability needed to maintain the delivery of important civic services through to 2025.



“We are very pleased with how negotiations went and with the final result we all agreed upon,” said Joan McPherson, President of CUPE local 1267. “We are happy to provide certainty to our members by negotiating a 5-year term.”



Bargaining took place over one week at the end of January 2022, and CUPE local 1267 ratified the agreement with membership in February.



