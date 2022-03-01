Mission Fire – Virtual FireSmart Community Forums in March

Mission, BC— The City of Mission is holding two virtual FireSmart Community Forums in March to help residents learn effective ways to reduce the risks of wildfire at home.

Offered on the evenings of Mar. 15 and 22, the forum will be an opportunity for residents to hear the benefits of FireSmart strategies and have a chance to ask questions.

From yard maintenance to the types of materials used on a home, every step a homeowner takes to reduce fire risks on their property offers a better opportunity for Mission’s firefighters to defend the community in the event of a wildfire.

Residents of Steelhead and Stave Falls neighborhoods who attend one of the FireSmart Forums will be eligible for free chipping and disposal of green waste during the upcoming community chipping days planned for April 9, 10, 15, and 17.

The forum will be led by Bruce Blackwell of B.A. Blackwell & Associates, and was funded by Community Resiliency Investment program for 2021 FireSmart Community Funding & Supports.

Register online at Engage Mission.