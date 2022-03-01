Fraser Valley Weightlifter Raising Money for Canada-Ukraine Foundation

Surrey/Burnaby – Sumeet Sharma is a world class weightlifter and has been involved in championships throughout Europe (Part of Team Canada’s Powerlifting squad).

His day job is being a corrections officer.

Summet is putting the word out about raising funds to help the Ukraine in their time of need.

As you know there is a lot going on with Ukraine and Russia . Being a member of team Canada powerlifting team my sponsors and I have teamed up with the Canada Ukraine Foundation to raise money for the people of Ukraine. So far 500 thousands dollars has been sent for medical supplies and shelter for the people of Ukraine. We have set up donations boxes in Surrey at Supplementking locations, so people can drop off money if they want or go to the Canada Ukraine Foundation website to donate money. I feel a lot of people in BC want to help the people in Ukraine, but they don’t know how. I feel this is a good way for the people in BC to help.

The Canada-Ukraine Foundation website is here.