Maple Bay, Lindell Beach, Cultus Lake Provincial Park Flood Repair Work Starts in March

Cultus Lake – The damage from the November 2021 atmospheric river and flooding cause unbelievable damage to Cultus Lake. While Teapot hill has had repair work done, there were concerns over Lindell Beach and Maple Bay.

Chiliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon lives in Lindell Beach and was asked by FVN for a repair timetable.

Paddon’s assistant, Jennifer Trithardt-Tufts told FVN: The initial debris removal of the day use area of Cultus is set to start March 2022.

The catch is that it’s not certain when the area will be available to the public. Currently the gates are locked but many curious on lookers including FVN reporters, have wandered in and taken photos.

Cultus Lake/Maple Bay/FVN/Jan 2022

