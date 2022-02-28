Skip to content

Goodbye to High School Football’s Subway Bowl – Name Change and New Sponsor

  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Sports
  4. Goodbye to High School Football’s Subway Bowl – Name Change and New Sponsor

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Vancouver/Fraser Valley (with files from Varsity Letters/Howard Tsumura) It had one of the best names ever… you know, one of those names which so quickly became unforgettable, earning a place in our sports vernacular so accepted that we never, ever considered its eventual demise.

Local high school football fans equate the name with the program at G W Graham in Chilliwack.

After two decades at the centre of most every conversation about high school football in this province,  ‘Subway Bowl’ is no more.

The actual championship of B.C. high school football, will stay the same for the annual month-long post-season celebration of Grade 8, junior varsity and senior varsity football in our province, the one capped with Championship Saturday that first weekend in December at B.C. Place Stadium.

“The fact that it was called ‘Subway Bowl’, you didn’t have to explain that to anyone,” B.C. Secondary Schools Football Association president Travis Bell said earlier this week. “You knew it was the high school football championship in B.C.

The new name for the tournament is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

To read the entire Varsity Letters article, click here: https://varsityletters.ca/saying-good-bye-to-subway-bowl-after-20-years-b-c-s-high-school-football-championships-ready-to-embrace-a-new-title-sponsor/?fbclid=IwAR2CC3_VHB5-AYW8a-kpdDmEvhvAUqWZAWgubwc1WYulil0gS7ZHK53XZ20

2015 GW Graham Grizzlies/Submitted

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

fourteen − eleven =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On Key

Related Posts