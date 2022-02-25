Skip to content

Death of Inmate Alan Peter Knapczyk at Matsqui Institution 

Matsqui /Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On February 22, 2022, Alan Peter Knapczyk, an inmate from Matsqui Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, the inmate had been serving a 14 years, 9 months and 1 day sentence for traffic in schedule I/II substances, obstruction of a public/peace officer, commission of offence for criminal organization, since September 19, 2012.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires the police and coroner be notified.

