Bear Paw Sighting in Harrison By Lagoon – It Must Be Spring

Harrison – Marisol Ptacek posted to Harrison Hot Springs Bulletin Board of a bear paw sighting near the lagoon.

It must be spring.

Hmmm…looks like 1 bear is awake a little early. This was taken a few days ago when I was walking on the sand around the pond. Be careful in the forest trails.

From BC Conservation Officer Service:

Conflicts between humans and bears are particularly high during the spring and fall seasons. In the spring, bears are emerging from dens and seeking food sources high in nutrients to recover from winter hibernation and provide for new cubs. In the fall, bears are actively seeking out food to build up fat reserves in preparation for denning up. They are particularly attracted to foods that are abundant and high in protein and energy and that they can get with little effort. Both situations create potential for conflicts when bears are allowed to access non-natural food sources.

Black Bears: Black bears are abundant throughout B.C. and extremely adaptable. They are able to take advantage of human dominated landscapes and the number of human-black bear conflicts each year is consistently high.

Fluctuations in the number of conflicts with black bears appear to be based mainly on the availability of natural food sources. In years with good growing conditions in the spring, and a warm dry fall to prolong berry production, conflicts with black bears are relatively low. Salmon spawning numbers can also impact bear conflict levels in some areas of the province.

Grizzly Bears: Grizzly bears are less abundant and tend to inhabit more remote areas. They do not adapt well to living in and around developed areas and conflicts with Grizzly bears has remained relatively consistent over the last 20 years.