Removal of Dead, Dying and Dangerous Trees at Sunnyside Campground/Cultus Lake on Friday February 25

Cultus Lake (Cultus Lake Park) – Rim Tree Services will be at Cultus Lake Park on Friday, February 25, 2022 to remove dead, dying and dangerous trees located at Sunnyside Campground.

Cultus Lake Park recommend that residents be cautious while in the applicable areas to allow for the safe and timely completion of the removal.

Cultus Lake Park staff appreciates your cooperation and support in maintaining a safe and healthy environment.

If you have any questions, please contact the Cultus Lake Park office at 604-858-3334 or email reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.

Cultus Lake Park/Feb 2022

