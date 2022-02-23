UFV Student Selected to Participate in Future Leaders Summit

Fraser Valley (UFV) – One University of the Fraser Valley student was selected to participate in Odgers Berndtson’s Future Leaders Summit, which is taking place on February 25, 2022. The summit is the 2022 edition of the CEOx1Day program, which is designed to close the gap between students and the C-suite. The virtual summit will give over 50 high-achieving students unparalleled access to CHROs and CEOs from some of the country’s top companies.

The student is Vladislav Gavrilov.

UFV/Vladislav Gavrilov

Recognizing what’s important to tomorrow’s leaders

We have worked hard to ensure that this year’s CEOs and CHROs match the needs and wants of today’s students, who are increasingly searching for meaning in their careers and want to work for companies that share their values. This year’s featured leaders include a number from not-for-profit organizations, and all of them come from forward-looking companies who are at the forefront of the business world’s increasingly progressive approach to social responsibility.

What students will learn

Topics CEO and CHROs plan to candidly address with students how leadership has changed over the last two years, challenges they encountered as they navigated their journey to the C-suite, qualities they most admire in leaders, the future of work, and what young leaders need to know as they embark on their career.

Reaching more students than ever before

We are continuously working to increase the diversity, equity, and inclusion of the CEOx1Day program. For the first time, the program is open to students from anywhere across the entire country, and the larger group size means we are hosting 50 students this year—twice as many as in previous years! Also, this year we have expanded the eligibility to include third- and fourth-year students in any college program (rather than only degree programs, as in previous years). Our outreach has included more than 40 schools across the country and 30 community groups, to ensure we cast our net as widely as possible in search of Canada’s future leaders.

New format for 2022

For 2022, to assure everyone’s safety during this time when COVID-19 levels remain uncertain, we have combined the two elements of our program (a networking finalist day and a 1:1 day at a CEO’s office) into one exciting Future Leaders Summit, running virtually on February 25, 2022.

The day will involve: