Major Milestone – Team Finishes Pulling 1 km of New Sewer Pipe from Abbotsford into Mission

Abbotsford/Mission – It’s a stinky job but someone had to do it. Residents and environmentalists have waiting a long time for this.

On Tuesday morning, the Fraser River Forcemain Project reached a major milestone when the team finished pulling 1 km of new sewer pipe from Abbotsford into Mission.



The new 900mm diameter steel sewer forcemain pipe replaces the original 600mm diameter pipe constructed in 1982, and will ensure Mission has the increased capacity and much-needed redundancy to meet the needs of the City of Mission as it grows.



“We should celebrate this milestone in the forcemain project,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “Our team and community have invested a great deal of time and resources in this project and it will soon be underground and out of sight. After so many years of planning and preparation, this moment deserves to be celebrated.”



The project is set to complete on time, with the scheduled completion date set in April.



Now that the pipe is in place, upcoming work includes pressure testing, connecting both sides, backfilling, completing the final switchovers on the Mission-side, and cleanup and site restoration.

2022 Mission Sewer Fraser River Forcemain Project Reaches Major Milestone/Feb 2022/City of Mission