Chilliwack Visual Artists Association – “The Power of Colour” at O’Connor Gallery February 23 to April 2

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Visual Artists Association presents the “The Power of Colour” at O’Connor Gallery February 23 to April 2.

The opening reception: Saturday February 26 – 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Colour really does speak. It can be used to convey levels of energy and movement, mood or concepts. Whether highly saturated or soft, greyed hues we can recognize artists by their use of colour. How much is deliberate and structured? How much is intuitive? Colour is used to convey a sense of the artists themselves, their personal vision and individual style. It appeals to our emotions and grabs people’s hearts. The artists are encouraged to really think about how they use colour. Can we let intuition rule in order to produce new and exciting work, experiment with different colours on our palettes or use paint in a different style? The challenge is change through colour. The intensity and complexity of the colour scheme promotes an emotional reaction to our paintings.