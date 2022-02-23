Chilliwack Opens Public Washrooms, Drinking Fountains at Five Corners, Near Downtown Library

Chilliwack – Two new, public washroom facilities have been installed in downtown Chilliwack, and will be available 24/7 year-round. Both locations were selected in consultation with the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association. One washroom and water fountain combination is located on the west side of Young Road, just north of Five Corners, and the other is located on the south side of First Avenue, next to the library.

The washrooms feature a unique, modular unit design, and are commonly referred to as “Portland Loos”. One important aspect of the design is consideration to Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design principles. Each unit features coated steel walls for durability and easy cleaning, angled louvres to ensure privacy, and an exterior hand washing station. Life expectancy for these washrooms is approximately 100 years with proper maintenance. Drinking fountains have also been installed at each location. Each water fountain features a spout for humans, pets, and one for filling water bottles.

“We heard clearly from the community about the need for more public washrooms and water fountains downtown,” said Mayor Popove. “It is unfortunate that supply chain issues and extreme weather delayed their installation, but we are pleased to see this project finished before this summer.”

This $400,000 project was funded in part through the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant. A total of $200,000 was applied towards this investment in the downtown through the joint federal/provincial grant funding stream.