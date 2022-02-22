Skip to content

Additional Extreme Weather Shelter Space in Abbotsford Now Open

Abbotsford – As temperatures are dropping, BC Housing is offering cold weather services in Abbotsford. Along with regular emergency shelters that are open 24/7, additional Extreme Weather Shelter space is open overnight today at:

  • Salvation Army (34081 Gladys Ave)
  • Lookout Society (1640 Riverside Rd)
  • Penny’s Place/SARA for Women (Connection through the Warm Zone at 33264 Old Yale Rd)
  • Gateway Church (2884 Gladys Ave)
  • The Lodge (2539 Montvue Avenue)

Extreme Weather Shelters are part of the Extreme Weather Response Plan and are operational on days when temperature is at or below 1 degrees Celsius (-1 with the wind chill), or there is a measureable or significant snow accumulation, or conditions are deemed severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life and health of a homeless person. These conditions include prolonged inclement weather in combination with low temperatures.

Visit for more information and contact numbers for Extreme Weather Shelters.

Gateway Community Church – Abbotsford

