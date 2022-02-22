Additional Extreme Weather Shelter Space in Abbotsford Now Open

Abbotsford – As temperatures are dropping, BC Housing is offering cold weather services in Abbotsford. Along with regular emergency shelters that are open 24/7, additional Extreme Weather Shelter space is open overnight today at:

Salvation Army (34081 Gladys Ave)

Lookout Society (1640 Riverside Rd)

Penny’s Place/SARA for Women (Connection through the Warm Zone at 33264 Old Yale Rd)

Gateway Church (2884 Gladys Ave)

The Lodge (2539 Montvue Avenue)

Extreme Weather Shelters are part of the Extreme Weather Response Plan and are operational on days when temperature is at or below 1 degrees Celsius (-1 with the wind chill), or there is a measureable or significant snow accumulation, or conditions are deemed severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life and health of a homeless person. These conditions include prolonged inclement weather in combination with low temperatures.

