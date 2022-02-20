Sunday Snow For Coquihalla, Hope/Princeton, 20-30cms

Coquihalla (Environment Canada/BC Ministry of Transportation) – At the mid point of the Family Day Log weekend, a reminder that your will still need the snow tires on as another snowfall warning for the Coquihalla and other interior highways has been posted.

3:33 AM PST Sunday 20 February 2022

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Heavy snow this morning.



Locations: Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton, Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.



Time span: This morning.



Total Snowfall Accumulations: 20 to 30 cm.



A Pacific frontal system continues to bring heavy snow to the B.C. interior highways this morning. Total snowfall accumulations will reach 20 to 30 cm by Sunday morning. Snow will taper off to a few flurries later this mornin