Surrey RCMP Investigating After Members of the Media Swarmed and Threatened by Protesters (VIDEOS)

Surrey (with files from Global/CBC)- Surrey RCMP issued a statement on Saturday afternoon stating they are aware of several incidents from involving a group of aggressive protesters who surrounded members of the media. Police intervention was required due to the actions of the protesters, and to ensure that media members had safe passage to their vehicles.

This was near the Pacific Border Crossing at 176th Street and 8th Avenue.

Police will be following up with the reporters and camera people involved to gather their full accounts, including the collection of any video evidence.

“These kinds of acts of aggression and intimidation towards media, or any member of the public, are simply unacceptable,” says Sgt Elenore Sturko. “While it is not always safe for our officers to take immediate enforcement action at the time of the alleged offences based on the size of the crowd of protesters, these incidents will be fully investigated and could lead to subsequent arrests or charges.”

Pacific Border Crossing – Feb 19/2022 – Kamil Karamali/Global/Twitter

Just took a phone call from police.



This video is being used as evidence in an investigation against some of the protesters seen here. RCMP's Serious Crimes Branch is investigating.#bcpoli #TruckerConvoy https://t.co/oPuxwrUnRc — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) February 20, 2022

The protesters surround our vehicle and start banging on it. One man spits at our window.



Police have to push crowd back so we can try and get out.



We finally do. #bcpoli #TruckerConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/d7NrHGF45B — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) February 19, 2022