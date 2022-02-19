Skip to content

PHO Order on Post-Secondary Housing Extended – Masks, Vax Cards

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The provincial health officer (PHO) has extended the PHO order on post-secondary housing COVID-19 preventive measures to ensure the continuing health and safety of post-secondary students living in residence.

This includes TWU in Langley and the UFV residences in Abbotsford.

This order has been extended to June 30, and will continue to be reviewed in consultation with the sector. It requires students living in residence to be vaccinated, show proof of vaccination and, if they are not vaccinated, wear a mask when in any area of post-secondary housing in which the resident resides other than the resident’s room.

The extension of this order continues to help reduce transmission in these higher risk settings while allowing post-secondary students to safely intermingle and enjoy the social aspects of on-campus housing.

UFV Residence – Baker House – Abbotsford

