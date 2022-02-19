Skip to content

GW Graham Grade 9 Girls, Mt Slesse Grade 8 Boys are the Eastern Valley Basketball CHAMPIONS!

Chilliwack/Abbotsford (With files from Matt Sweeney) – The GW Graham Grade 9 Girls Basketball team are the Eastern Valley Basketball Champions.

They defeated Unity Christian 61-34.

The Grade 8 Mt Slesse Boys team won their Eastern Fraser Valley Basketball tournament. They beat Walnut Grove 48-45.

Grade 8 Mt Slesse Boys Team/EVAA Feb 2022

The tournament was held at St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary School in Abbotsford.

The Eastern Valley Athletic Association was formed in May of 2019. It is the governing body for all senior sports leagues for all schools, both public and independent, that are located in within the boundaries of school districts 33, 34, 35, 75 & 78. It is one of the zones of BC School Sports.

GW Graham/Facebook/Feb 2022
Grade 9 Girls EVAA Championships
Host School – St. John Brebeuf
DATE: Feb. 16, 2022
LOCATIONTIMEGAME #TEAMSRESULT
SJB3:30 PM1Brookswood (1) vs Highroad (8)50 – 23 Brookswood
SJB5:00 PM2SJB (4) vs Unity Christian (5)62 – 30 Unity Christian
SJB6:30 PM3GW Graham (2) vs Heritage Park (7)100 – 9 GW Graham
SJB8:00 PM4RE Mountain (3) vs Abby Christian (6)38 – 23 RE Mountain
DATE: Feb. 18, 2022
LOCATIONTIMEGAME #TEAMSRESULT
SJB5:30 PM5Brookswood vs Unity36 – 29 Unity
SJB7:00 PM6GW Graham vs RE Mountain63 – 36 GW Graham
DATE: Feb. 19, 2022
LOCATIONTIMEGAME #TEAMSRESULT
SJB9:30 AM7Brookswood vs RE Mountain36 – 27 Brookswood
SJB11:00 AM8Unity vs GW Graham61 – 34 GW Graham
1stGW GrahamMVP#9Graham
2ndUnity ChristianAll-Star#16Graham
3rdBrookswoodAll-Star#5Graham
4thRE MountainAll-Star#34Unity
All-Star#33Unity
All-Star#23Brookswood

