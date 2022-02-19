GW Graham Grade 9 Girls, Mt Slesse Grade 8 Boys are the Eastern Valley Basketball CHAMPIONS!

Chilliwack/Abbotsford (With files from Matt Sweeney) – The GW Graham Grade 9 Girls Basketball team are the Eastern Valley Basketball Champions.

They defeated Unity Christian 61-34.

The Grade 8 Mt Slesse Boys team won their Eastern Fraser Valley Basketball tournament. They beat Walnut Grove 48-45.

Grade 8 Mt Slesse Boys Team/EVAA Feb 2022

The tournament was held at St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary School in Abbotsford.

The Eastern Valley Athletic Association was formed in May of 2019. It is the governing body for all senior sports leagues for all schools, both public and independent, that are located in within the boundaries of school districts 33, 34, 35, 75 & 78. It is one of the zones of BC School Sports.

GW Graham/Facebook/Feb 2022