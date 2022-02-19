February and March is Coyote Mating Season – Be Vigilant – SPCA

Burnaby/Fraser Valley (SPCA) – February and March is mating season for coyotes, so you may see them around more than usual. While love is in the air, it’s especially important that you respect their space and be a responsible pet guardian.

Keep your dogs on leash when out walking, and stay vigilant in areas where coyotes may frequent. Keep your cats inside, and make sure pets are supervised outdoors.

If you see a coyote, you can scare them away by yelling, stamping your feet and waving your arms.

This may feel silly, but it will help coyotes keep their healthy fear of people and avoid future problems.

Learn more about co-existing with coyotes: https://spca.bc.ca/news/co-existing-with-coyotes/