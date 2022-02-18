Skip to content

Death of Inmate at Pacific Institution – Serving Time for Murder and Sexual Assault

Fraser Valley (CSC/Global/MSN/CBC) – On Tuesday February 15, 2022, William Roy Tame, an inmate from Pacific Institution, died while in custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of his death, Mr. Tame had been serving an indeterminate sentence for first degree murder and sexual assault since October 10, 1986 (The death of a 20 year old Calgary woman outside of a bar).

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

