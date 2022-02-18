Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Finishes 9th in Men’s Olympic Ski Cross in Beijing

Cultus Lake/Beijing – It wasn’t a podium finish but local ski fans of Reece Howden were pleased with the fact that the hometown hero competed and bigger and better things are on the horizon.

Reece finished 9th in the Men’s Free Style Ski Cross.

Chris Thompson posted to Reece Howden‘s Facebook page on Thursday night(Day 15 of the competition).

What a night! Not the results we know the team Canada Men were looking for but I do know they gave it everything they had!What a great turnout at Duke’s Pub for the watch party – we are so proud of you Reece Howden. Making it to the Olympics is in itself an amazing feat! Finishing 9th alongside the world’s best is pretty darn good! Stay tuned cause there will be more World Cup SkiCross action coming soon. And we will see you all in Italy 2026!!!! #teamhowden

Reece Howden Watch Party at Dukes Pub/Facebook/Feb 2022