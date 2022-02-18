AbbyPD Youth Squad Fundraiser for Coldest Night of the Year – Lepps Farm Market – Saturday February 19 (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – This Saturday, February 19th, from noon to 3 pm, AbbyPD Youth Squad will be at Lepps Farm Market located at 33955 Clayburn Road to bring awareness to their fundraising efforts for the Coldest Night of the Year.

Drop by Saturday, meet the team and check out a police vehicle.

On Saturday February 26 Cyrus Centre Ministries are asking you to come out for a night of fun with your family and friends – while raising money and awareness to help end youth homelessness in your community.

#cnoy is supporting both Chilliwack and Abbotsford Cyrus Centre this year, with one big event held in Abbotsford.Ann Davis will be holding a similar walk in Chilliwack.