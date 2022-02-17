Skip to content

Overdose Advisory for Abbotsford and Surrey

  1. Home
  2. Health & Lifestyle
  3. Overdose Advisory for Abbotsford and Surrey

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Fraser Valley (Fraser Health) An overdose advisory has been issued by Fraser Health for Surrey and Abbotsford.

While Fraser Health has not provided a colour or shape description of the drugs in question, reports suggest overdoses are connected to different samples of down/opioids.  

A person (who wishes to remain anonymous) that is closely linked with the Overdose prevention community in Vancouver said they had never seen tests score so high for benos (Benzodiazepines) and fentanyl.

Friends, family and community members using opioids and stimulants face increased risk from both injection and inhalation.

2022 Overdose Alert/February/Abbotsford and Surrey

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

fourteen − 13 =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On Key

Related Posts