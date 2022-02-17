Overdose Advisory for Abbotsford and Surrey

Fraser Valley (Fraser Health) An overdose advisory has been issued by Fraser Health for Surrey and Abbotsford.

While Fraser Health has not provided a colour or shape description of the drugs in question, reports suggest overdoses are connected to different samples of down/opioids.

A person (who wishes to remain anonymous) that is closely linked with the Overdose prevention community in Vancouver said they had never seen tests score so high for benos (Benzodiazepines) and fentanyl.



Friends, family and community members using opioids and stimulants face increased risk from both injection and inhalation.