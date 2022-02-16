Skip to content

Hope Fire Department Climbing the Wall for BC Lung Foundation – February 27

Hope – Every year, the Hope Fire Dept is involved with the BC Lung Foundation’s Climb The Wall charity event.

On Sunday February 27th, five local Hope Firefighters will be climbing the Hope Lookout Trail in full firefighting structure gear (about 75 pounds!) to help raise awareness for the 1 in 5 Canadians affected by lung disease including asthma, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, and lung cancer.

Hope Fire Department is asking for your support and to visit the donation page:https://bclf.donordrive.com/participant/1224

Every dollar counts.

2022 Hope Fire Department

