Mission RCMP Seek Witnesses to Valentine’s Day, Silverdale Home Invasion

Mission – On Valentine’s Day afternoon (February 14th @ 1:30PM), the Mission RCMP responded to a 911 call from a residence located near Silverdale Avenue and Falcon Crescent. The caller indicated three males had entered the home armed with several weapons and an interaction with the occupants of the house occurred and the suspects then fled on foot to the north, toward Silverdale Creek. There were no reported injuries requiring medical attention once those in the home were accounted for.

The Mission General Duty Members secured the home and in conjunction with our Police Dog Service, Air-1 helicopter and the Emergency Response Team (ERT), conducted a four hour search of the area including the Creek. No arrests were made yesterday and the males remain at large. They are described as all males, one darker skinned, heavier set with brown hair wearing a baseball cap, the second was caucasion, taller with a skinner build, brown hair wearing a brown jacket at the time and unfortunately the third suspect was not described.

Cpl. RAAFLAUB of the Mission RCMP explains, “The investigation into the events is still ongoing, it is believed at this point, the incident was not random and although disconcerting to surrounding residents, the risk remains low to the public”. Anyone that may have witnessed anything unusual in that area at the time, has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call the Mission RCMP non-emergency line or to remain anonymous may call BC Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477.