City of Chilliwack February 15 Council – Chief Electoral Officer, South Vedder Neighbourhood Plan

Chilliwack -At the February 15 council meeting, the city will view the recommendation that Council appoint Jacqueline Morgan as Chief Election Officer for the

“2022 Local Government Election”. Jacqueline Morgan has served as a Chief Election Officer for the School District By-Election in 2021, was appointed the Deputy Chief Election Officer for the Local Government Election in 2018, and has worked in an administrative role through four other elections.

Staff are now proposing that Jacqueline Morgan be appointed as the Chief Election Officer for the Local Government Election in 2022.

Also on the agenda which can be viewed here:

Recommendation that the presentation on the draft “South Vedder Neighbourhood Plan” be received for information; and further, that Staff be directed to proceed with the public engagement process, including referral to the Affordable Housing and Development Advisory Committee, as contained within the Staff Report dated February 1, 2022. (OCP00042)

The South Vedder Neighbourhood is a component of the broader Vedder Neighbourhood. As shown, the area is located east of Vedder Road and directly below the hillside of Promontory. The area also shares boundaries with Tzeachten First Nation (Keith Wilson Road, east). Vedder Road forms the western boundary of the South Vedder Neighbourhood.

A total of 117 participants shared their views of the South Vedder Neighbourhood. Key takeaways

from the engagement include:

• Existing green spaces, trails and community gathering spots should be protected

• Increased density requires additional park space, particularly for seniors and children

• Concern over pedestrian safety and potential vehicle conflicts on local roads

• Ensure a mix of housing types to meet different needs (seniors, families, students), including

apartments

• Desire for commercial spaces that allow for socializing and outdoor meeting placesImportant to reduce the appearance of pavement and parking lots

• Ensure roads support pedestrians and cyclists with separated bike lanes and sidewalks



For more detail on the findings of the public engagement component, refer to the Engagement Summary posted on the City s website and on Engage Chilliwack at https://www.engagechilliwack.com/southvedder

