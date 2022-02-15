Canucks Sports and Entertainment Statement on Capacity in Vancouver and Abbotsford

Vancouver/Abbotsford – Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) released the following statement regarding the elimination of capacity limits for large indoor events, announced by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

“Today’s news was made possible thanks to everyone’s efforts and commitment in recent weeks and months as we all navigated the latest challenges of the pandemic,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “But it’s now an exciting time to look forward again. The announcement today is great news as we head into our next Canucks home game on Saturday, and for our teams and fans in Vancouver and Abbotsford for the rest of the season.”

“The health and safety of our fans, employees, players and community continues to be a top priority as we safely open our doors to full capacity again,” added Doyle. “We will continue to follow provincial health orders at our games and live events at Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre as we welcome fans back to full arenas.”

