BREAKING – Many BC Pandemic Restrictions are Done as of 11:59PM Wednesday Night – Masks Remain – Reaction from Chilliwack School Trustee

Victoria (With files from Global)- Many of BC’s pandemic restrictions are done as of 11:59PM Wednesday night. Mask mandates will stay for now. Premier John Horgan confirmed COVID restrictions are being lifted. Vaccine card and masking remain in place. Capacity limits are gone which will be good news for pro sports and concerts.

Nightclubs can re-open and dancing is back.

MORE TO COME.

However, the masking rules do not set well with Chilliwack School Board Trustee Healther Maahs. She is a staunch anti masker for students. From her Facebook page: