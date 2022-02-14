After the Flood – Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre in Abbotsford Reopens

Abbotsford – Choice Hotels Canada reopened the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre in Abbotsford after devastating flooding in November 2021 forced an evacuation and caused serious damage to the property. Two employees of the hotel who acted heroically during the crisis, going above and beyond the call of duty, were honoured by the property with Employee of the Year awards at a reopening ceremony and ribbon cutting that took place on Thursday, February 10th with Mayor Henry Braun and the President of Choice Hotels Canada, Brian Leon.

Full restoration is expected by April 2022.

On November 15th , 2021, Abbotsford suffered heavy rain due to atmospheric rivers. The area of Sumas Prairie was badly flooded and subsequently evacuated. The flood was caused by the Nooksack River overflowing its bank across the border in the U.S., and the Sumas River breached the Sumas Dyke.

Despite the fact that the hotel was not located in the flood plains, it was evident within 24 hours of the city’s general evacuation order that the hotel, due to rising waters, would also be evacuated. A significant section of Highway 1 was also under water and completely closed to traffic for approximately two weeks after.

At the peak of flooding, the lobby was submerged in 10 inches of water. The entrance to the conference centre was submerged in over three feet of water, with water levels halfway up the door. The many vehicles parked at the hotel were later declared as write-offs. No guests or staff were hurt during the evacuation, however due to contaminated flood waters, the hotel required significant repairs. The property replaced flooring, drywall and furniture, the entire contents of the maintenance shop and storage, including banquet furniture and machinery that was destroyed, as well as two elevators in the hotel and two in the conference centre.