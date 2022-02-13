ASW All Star Wrestling in Abbotsford – Saturday February 26

Abbotsford (All Star Wrestling Inc.) – While the buzz in the wrestling community is about all things “Rumble” the entrants into the February 26th All Star Wrestling Tag Team Roulette Rumble are being declared.

The first team to strike their names to a contract are five-time champions, TEAM USA – Azeem the Dream & Christopher Ryseck.

Not only has this duo dominated the tag team division over the past decade, they were also the reigning champions at the time of the pandemic suspension of the schedule.

Stripped of the titles when the championship slate was vacated, they have disputed the decision since and look to re-assert their claim to the tag team gold on February 26th.

Doors 6:45 pm/ Show Time 7:30

Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way, Abbotsford.

Great your tickets now at:www.vtixonline.com