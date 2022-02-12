“Car-ma”. Single Mom/Race Car Driver with Ties to Agassiz Speedway Gets A Little Help From Some Friends (VIDEO)

Agassiz/Cultus Lake/ Penticton – Meet Shayla Doble. She is a single mom, volunteers in the Okanagan to help the homeless and make sure they have clothes and food, raises her kids and… oh ya.. races cars.

She was a long time trophy girl at Penticton Speedway and Agassiz Speedway and in 2021, was bitten by the driving bug.

She found a beat up car but it needed plenty of work, and money and sponsors.

She was under the impression that a few people were pulled together to “work on her car” with her at Vancity Race Designs in Cultus Lake. Elliot and crew brought in a few favours and contacted FVN on this.

Shayla was completely in the dark.

This is where you will need the kleenex to wipe away the tears of joy.

Add Lordco Auto Parts from Vedder Road in Chilliwack (Ray and Shawna), Team 3000 Realtor, Hyland Excavation and Billy Coles with Princeton Hotel/BCP Construction.

… Shayla still didn’t catch on…

Shawna at Lordco really took the lead on the paint project and donating many materials with Billy also contributing financially.

The unveil was in Cultus Lake, appropriately with love on the Valentine’s Weekend.

Shayla Doble/FVN

Vancity Race Designs/FVN

Vancity Race Designs/FVN