Mission Adopts a New Affordable Housing Strategy

Mission – Mission, BC—On Monday night, City of Mission Council adopted a new Affordable Housing Strategy to reduce housing gaps, support collaboration with partners, and ensure residents have access to affordable and diverse housing options now and into the future.



The Affordable Housing Strategy represents Mission’s commitment to being an inclusive community where all residents live in safe, appropriate, accessible, and affordable housing and there are housing choices for people of all ages, incomes, and abilities.



The action-oriented, ten-year strategy provides a framework for addressing the housing gaps that were identified in the Housing Needs Assessment in 2020. It also builds on the vision for housing set out in Mission’s Official Community Plan and replaces the City’s first Affordable Housing Strategy adopted in 2010.



In addition to the strategy, Council supported the development of a new City sub-committee that will see representatives of the Mission Sustainable Housing Committee and the Development Liaison Committee brought together to review and assist in implementing the recommendations of the strategy.

Read the full strategy: https://www.mission.ca/wp-content/uploads/Affordable-Housing-Strategy.pdf