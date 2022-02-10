In Time for Super Bowl – BCLC Piloting New Sports-Betting Concepts at Fraser Valley Bars and Pubs

Fraser Valley (BCLC) – Just in time for this weekend’s Super Bowl, BCLC will pilot sports-betting concepts starting tomorrow at six bars and pubs in the Fraser Valley, following the legalization of single-event sports betting last year.In total, 12 bars and pubs in the province and one casino will operate as pilot sites for the sports-betting concepts.

“This marks the first step in testing how PlayNow.com, B.C.’s local sportsbook, can be implemented at land-based locations,” says Dan Beebe, BCLC Interim Chief Operating Officer. “This pilot will help BCLC to understand the preferences of sports bettors, and help inform future experiences and programs to help support safe, positive play.”

As part of the pilot, live sports-betting odds, information about PlayNow.com sports-betting promotions, and healthy-play tips will be displayed across digital screens at select bars and pubs. PlayNow.com players at these participating locations can also enjoy a $10 free-bet voucher for PlayNow.com sports betting by using their mobile device and scanning a QR code.

The participating Fraser Valley bars and pubs are:

Highwayman Pub in Abbotsford

Jimy Mac’s Pub in Langley

Fox’s Reach Pub & Grill in Maple Ridge

Baselines Pub in Surrey

Brewster’s Pub in Surrey

· Samz Neighbourhood Pub in Surrey